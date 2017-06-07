BRIEF-Mittel buys 80 pct stake in Ceramica Cielo
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
June 7 Sekisui House Residential Investment Corp
* Says Sekisui House SI Residential Investment Corp changes name to Sekisui House Residential Investment Corp on June 7
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bB2VPa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
MELBOURNE, June 23 Andy Gooch, chief executive of London-based commodity broker GF Financial Markets (GFFM), a unit of China's GF Securities, has stepped down for personal reasons, the broker said.