Aug 1 (Reuters) - Select Bancorp Inc

* Quarterly basic earnings per share $0.11

* Select Bancorp Inc - net income for quarter ended june 30, 2017 is $1.3 million and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.11

* Select Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income $8.3 million versus $7.7 million Source text: (bit.ly/2w3JPa2) Further company coverage: