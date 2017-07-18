BRIEF-Select Energy Services to merge with Rockwater Energy Solutions

July 18 (Reuters) - Select Energy Services Inc:

* Select Energy Services enters into definitive agreement with Rockwater Energy Solutions in stock-for-stock merger transaction

* Select will issue 37.95 million shares of common stock in exchange for all outstanding shares of Rockwater common stock​

* Upon consummation of transactions, current Select shareholders will own approximately 64.4% of combined company​

* Requisite stockholders of Select and Rockwater have approved transactions

* Upon completion of merger, John Schmitz, currently Chairman & CEO of Select, will become full-time Executive Chairman

* All water-related services of combined co will consolidate under Select brand name

* Upon completion of merger, Rockwater's chemicals business unit will retain Rockwater brand name

* Rockwater's stand-alone adjusted EBITDA over second half of 2017 is expected to be in a range of $45 million to $47 million

* Upon consummation of transactions Rockwater shareholders will own approximately 35.6% of combined co​

* Holli Ladhani, currently Chairman, President & CEO of Rockwater, will become President & CEO of Select upon completion of merger

* Says combination expected to be accretive to EPS, free cash flow per share and EBITDA per share on Q4 2017, FY 2018 and 2019

* Rockwater's stand-alone revenue for 3-month period ended June 30, 2017, are expected to be in a range of $178 million to $180 million

* Select received committed financing for a five-year $150 million asset backed revolving loan (ABL) facility from one of its current lenders​

* Combined co expects to realize consolidation benefits in range of $15 million to $20 million on annualized basis, which to be fully realized in 2018

* In connection with merger closing, expects to increase size of asset backed revolving loan facility to $300 million with lenders

* Post-merger, ‍Crestview Partners will be largest shareholder of combined co, followed by SCF Partners​

* Co's stand-alone revenue for 3-months ended June 30,expected to be $132 million-$134 million

* Merger agreement provides for expansion of Select board of directors to nine members