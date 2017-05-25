May 26 Select Harvests Ltd

* Received 98% of its 2017 almond crop at its Carina West processing facility

* Crop downgrade will have a material impact on full year earnings

* "Initial indications are that 2017 crop has been more impacted by seasonal conditions than previously forecast"

* 2017 australian almond crop has been lower than industry expectations

* "Based on actual yields, crop estimate has been reduced to between 13,500 -14,000 MT"