May 4 Select Medical Holdings Corp
* Select Medical Holdings corporation announces results for first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 to $0.96
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.69 to $0.87
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $1.111 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.12 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $4.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.