March 17 Select Sands Corp:

* Select Sands announces supply agreement

* Select Sands Corp- entered into a multiyear frac sand supply agreement with Liberty Oilfield Services, Llc of Denver Colorado

* Select Sands Corp- 40/70 and 100 mesh products to be supplied under agreement will be sourced from company's facilities in Arkansas

* Select Sands - initial rail shipments are anticipated to continue throughout 2017 with volumes expected to increase in 2018 and 2019