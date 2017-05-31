May 31 Select Sands Corp

* Select Sands reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.04

* Total revenue for quarter was $1.5 million

* Select Sands Corp - expects Q2 2017 total frac and industrial sand sales volumes to increase between 40% to 60% over Q1

* Select Sands Corp - production decision on sandtown deposit was not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves

* Select Sands - there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any level of recovery of minerals or cost of recovery, related to sandtown deposit

* Select Sands Corp - inventory on hand at end of Q1 was $0.8 million