* Select Sands reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.04
* Total revenue for quarter was $1.5 million
* Select Sands Corp - expects Q2 2017 total frac and
industrial sand sales volumes to increase between 40% to 60%
over Q1
* Select Sands Corp - production decision on sandtown
deposit was not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves
* Select Sands - there may be an increased uncertainty of
achieving any level of recovery of minerals or cost of recovery,
related to sandtown deposit
* Select Sands Corp - inventory on hand at end of Q1 was
$0.8 million
