Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as precaution -bankers
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
May 11 Selecta Biosciences Inc
* Selecta Biosciences commences dosing in Phase 1 clinical trial of nicotine vaccine for smoking cessation and relapse prevention Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet retrofit continues