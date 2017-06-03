BRIEF-Kroger Co approves $1 bln share repurchase program; raises quarterly dividend
* Kroger board of directors approves $1 billion share repurchase program; raises quarterly dividend
June 2 Selectcore Ltd
* Selectcore announces private placement financing
* Non-brokered private placement financing to raise up to $1 million
* Offering anticipated to be structured as best efforts private placement comprised of 4 million units of co at a price of $0.25 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kroger board of directors approves $1 billion share repurchase program; raises quarterly dividend
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: