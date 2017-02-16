Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Selectirente SA:
* FY net income 3.6 million euros ($3.84 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago
* FY gross rental revenue 15.2 million euros, up 5.1 percent compared to FY 2015
* At Dec 31, 2016, net asset value per share stands at 92.12 euros, inclusive of rights, compared to 82.48 euros at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9378 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.