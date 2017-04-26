BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Selective Insurance Group Inc:
* Selective reports first quarter 2017 net income per diluted share of $0.85 and operating income(1) per diluted share of $0.86
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.86
* Q1 earnings per share $0.85
* Qtrly total revenues $600.5 million versus $551.5 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.