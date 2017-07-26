FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 16 hours
BRIEF-Selective Q2 earnings per share $0.70
July 26, 2017 / 8:54 PM

BRIEF-Selective Q2 earnings per share $0.70

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Selective Insurance Group Inc:

* Selective reports second quarter 2017 net income per diluted share of $0.70 and operating income(1) per diluted share of $0.68

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Selective Insurance Group Inc says q2 statutory combined ratio was 93.1%

* Selective Insurance Group Inc says q2 annualized return on average equity was 10.2% and operating roe was 9.9%

* Selective Insurance Group Inc sees full year statutory combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses, of 89.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

