July 3 (Reuters) - SELVAAG BOLIG ASA

* Sold 187 Homes With a Total Value of Nok 710 Million During q2 of 2017

* ‍Sales in First Half Totalled 425 Homes Worth Nok 1 994 Million in All​

* SAYS ‍PARTICULARLY IN OSLO, MORE SECOND-HAND HOMES HAVE COME ON MARKET AND BUYERS ARE MORE CAUTIOUS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)