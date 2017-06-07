BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 7 Selvas AI Inc :
* Says it received patent on June 7, for device and method for two pass word segmentation by global training
* Says patent number is 10-2014-0192251
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jdeMh1
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29