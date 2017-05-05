BRIEF-Genetic Signatures says received Australian and European regulatory approval
* Received Australian and European regulatory approval for its enteric viral detection solution
May 5 Selvita SA:
* Along with its units, Selvita Inc. oraz Selvita Services sp. z o.o., signs annex to deal with its USA-based client
* Maximum value of annex is $3.1 million over 3 years
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising