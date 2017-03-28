March 28 Selvita SA:

* Signs with Berlin-Chemie AG from Menarini Group license agreement concerning compound SEL24

* Under the agreement Menarini Group gets exclusive rights to research, develop and commercialization of SEL24 in the whole world

* Deal is worth at maximum 379.1 million zlotys ($96.89 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9125 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)