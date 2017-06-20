WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Semafo Inc
* Semafo draws on incremental $60 million credit facility and receives mining convention for the Boungou mine
* Semafo Inc says credit facility is repayable in eight equal quarterly installments of $15 million, starting March 31, 2019
* Semafo - convention valid for seven-year mine life of initial mineral reserves at Natougou and can be renewed for additional periods of five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.