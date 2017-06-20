June 20 Semafo Inc

* Semafo draws on incremental $60 million credit facility and receives mining convention for the Boungou mine

* Semafo Inc says credit facility is repayable in eight equal quarterly installments of $15 million, starting March 31, 2019

* Semafo - convention valid for seven-year mine life of initial mineral reserves at Natougou and can be renewed for additional periods of five years