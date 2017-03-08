March 8 Semafo Inc

* Semafo reports cash flow from operations of $142.2 million in 2016

* Semafo inc- q4 gold production of 55,100 ounces compared to 57,500 ounces in 2015, q4 gold sales of $69.1 million compared to $72.5 million in 2015

* Semafo inc qtrly adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders of 7.9 million or $0.02 per share

* Semafo - q4 total cash cost of $571 per ounce sold and all-in-sustaining cost of $694 per ounce sold compared to $493 and $719, respectively, in 2015

* Semafo inc qtrly diluted loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: