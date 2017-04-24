April 24 SEMAFO Inc:

* SEMAFO Inc says revises 2017 guidance

* SEMAFO Inc - during Q1 of 2017, Mana Mine produced 55,400 ounces of gold

* SEMAFO Inc - have adjusted 2017 guidance to between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold, at a total cash costof between $685 and $715 per ounce

* SEMAFO Inc - reduction of 25,000 ounces of 2017 production guidance projected to have minimal impact on 2017 budgeted cash flow

* SEMAFO Inc - second-quarter production is expected to reach approximately 45,000 ounces of gold for mana mine