March 16 Sembcorp Industries Ltd

* Sembcorp Increases Stake In India Renewable Energy Business To 70.38%

* Setotal investment of entire rights issuance amounts to approx. Approximately s$26.5 million

* deal not expected to have a material impact on EPS and net asset value per share of sembcorp industries for financial year ending Dec 31, 2017

* Sembcorp Utilities has subscribed to entire rights issuance by Sembcorp Green Infra

* as a result of partner's non- participation in rights issuance, Sembcorp Utilities' stake In Sembcorp Green Infra increased from 68.7% to 70.4%

* subscription to fund company's growth in renewable sector in India.