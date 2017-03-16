US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 16 Sembcorp Industries Ltd
* Sembcorp Increases Stake In India Renewable Energy Business To 70.38%
* Setotal investment of entire rights issuance amounts to approx. Approximately s$26.5 million
* deal not expected to have a material impact on EPS and net asset value per share of sembcorp industries for financial year ending Dec 31, 2017
* Sembcorp Utilities has subscribed to entire rights issuance by Sembcorp Green Infra
* as a result of partner's non- participation in rights issuance, Sembcorp Utilities' stake In Sembcorp Green Infra increased from 68.7% to 70.4%
* subscription to fund company's growth in renewable sector in India. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)