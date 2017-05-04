GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Semgroup Corp
* Semgroup Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $456.1 million
* Q1 revenue view $364.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Semgroup Corp says reaffirms that dividends will be reviewed annually in December of each year targeting an 8 percent dividend cagr through 2020
* Says reaffirming its previously announced 2017 guidance of between $270 million and $310 million in adjusted EBITDA
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.