US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat at open as oil prices edge up
June 22 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as oil prices remained under pressure even as they edged up from multi-month lows.
June 6 SemGroup Corp:
* SemGroup announces agreement to acquire Houston fuel oil terminal company
* SemGroup Corp says SemGroup is reaffirming its previously announced 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance of between $270 million and $310 million
* SemGroup - the first payment will be $1.5 billion at closing
* SemGroup - assuming an early Q3 close, management expects hfotco to contribute between $60 million and $65 million of additional adjusted EBITDA during 2017
* SemGroup Corp says management anticipates HFOTCO 2018 adjusted ebitda of $135 million to $145 million growing to $180 million to $190 million in 2019
* Semgroup corp - management expects to increase capital expenditures from $500 million to $575 million in 2017
* Semgroup - first payment including the assumption of an estimated $785 million of existing hfotco debt
* Semgroup corp says expects to increase capital expenditures from $500 million to $575 million in 2017
* Semgroup - first payment includes issuance of between $300 million to $400 million in common shares, at co's election, to alinda at $32.30 per share
* Semgroup - the remainder of the initial payment will be funded in cash from semgroup’s revolving credit facility
* Semgroup corp says in december 2017, management expects to recommend to the board of directors a dividend increase of 10 percent on an annualized basis
* Semgroup - including projects to be placed into service in 2018, 2019, sees hfotco 2018 adjusted ebitda of $135 million - $145 million, growing to $180-$190 million in 2019
* Semgroup corp says semgroup is raising its targeted dividend cagr from 8 percent to 10 percent through 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
