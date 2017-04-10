April 10 Semperit Holding AG:
* Operating business development of Semperit Group is
expected to lead to a very weak result in Q1 of 2017
* Management board came to conclusion that out of this
market development a considerable negative impact on operating
earnings compared with previous year can also be expected for
next months to come
* These developments have prompted management board to
change outlook for 2017. Due to limited visibility, outlook for
2017 has been suspended
* Adjusted EBIT for 2017 financial year (without one-off
effects from joint venture transaction) will therefore be
significantly below adjusted EBIT of 2016 (41 million euros
after deduction of the earnings contribution from
the ThaiSSC / Siam Sempermed Corporation Ltd.)
* Furthermore, management board has decided today to review
measures for profitability enhancement and it strategy
