April 10 Semperit Holding AG:

* Operating business development of Semperit Group is expected to lead to a very weak result in Q1 of 2017

* Management board came to conclusion that out of this market development a considerable negative impact on operating earnings compared with previous year can also be expected for next months to come

* These developments have prompted management board to change outlook for 2017. Due to limited visibility, outlook for 2017 has been suspended

* Adjusted EBIT for 2017 financial year (without one-off effects from joint venture transaction) will therefore be significantly below adjusted EBIT of 2016 (41 million euros after deduction of the earnings contribution from the ThaiSSC / Siam Sempermed Corporation Ltd.)

* Furthermore, management board has decided today to review measures for profitability enhancement and it strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)