SEMPERIT HOLDING AG

* It Will Review Measures for Improving Profitability of Semperit Group

* ‍One-Off Expenses of More Than Eur 10 Million to Be Expected​

* POSSIBLE COMPLETE SHUTDOWN OF FRENCH SEMPERTRANS PRODUCTION SITE IS SUBJECT TO CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVES AND REQUIRES REGULATORY APPROVAL