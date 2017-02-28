Feb 28 Sempra Energy:

* Sempra Energy announces 2016 earnings

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.52

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.85 to $5.25

* Q4 earnings per share $1.51

* Qtrly total revenues $2.87 billion versus $2.70 billion

* Q4 revenue view $2.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: