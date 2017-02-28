REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 Sempra Energy:
* Sempra Energy announces 2016 earnings
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.52
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.85 to $5.25
* Q4 earnings per share $1.51
* Qtrly total revenues $2.87 billion versus $2.70 billion
* Q4 revenue view $2.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations