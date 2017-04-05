UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
April 5 Sempra Energy
* Sempra energy updates financial outlook at 2017 analyst conference
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.85 to $5.25
* Reaffirms FY 2018 earnings per share view $5.30 to $5.80
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $5.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Projected long-term compound annual EPS growth rate of 10 percent to 11 percent from 2017 through 2021
* Sempra Energy says over next 5 years, expect to invest about $14.2 billion in its utility and energy infrastructure businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.