May 31 Semtech Corp:

* Semtech announces first quarter of fiscal year 2018 results

* Non-GAAP net sales are expected to be in range of $150.0 million to $160.0 million for Q2

* Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in range of $0.43 to $0.49 for Q2​

* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.26

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Semtech corp sees Q2 GAAP net sales are expected to be in range of $147.0 million to $157.0 million

* Semtech corp - Q2 2018 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $10.0 million

* Semtech corp - Qtrly ‍net sales $143.8 million versus $131.1 million​