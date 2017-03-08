March 8 Semtech Corp

* Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees Q1 2018 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.20

* Q4 revenue $140 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12

* Sees net sales are expected to be in range of $138.0 million to $146.0 million for Q1 2018

* Sees Q1 2018 gross margin is expected to be in range of 58.6% to 59.7%

* Sees Q1 2018 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $10.0 million

* Q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per diluted share are expected to be in range of $0.39 to $0.43

* Q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per diluted share are expected to be in range of $0.39 to $0.43