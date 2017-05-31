BRIEF-Daniel Eichhorn named president, COO of PSEG Long Island
* Daniel Eichhorn named president and COO of PSEG Long Island
May 31 Senator Chuck Grassley:
* Sen. Grassley says estimate from Department of Health & Human Services taxpayers may have overpaid for Mylan's Epipen by as much as $1.27 billion from 2006-2016
* Sen. Grassley says "it looks like Mylan overcharged the taxpayers for years with the knowledge Epipen was misclassified"
* Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits reports record fiscal 2017 financial results