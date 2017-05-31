May 31 Senator Chuck Grassley:

* Sen. Grassley says estimate from Department of Health & Human Services taxpayers may have overpaid for Mylan's Epipen by as much as $1.27 billion from 2006-2016

* Sen. Grassley says "it looks like Mylan overcharged the taxpayers for years with the knowledge Epipen was misclassified"