June 6 Senator Minerals Inc:

* Senator Minerals enter into standstill agreement with respect to Carter Lake Uranium Project

* Senator Minerals Inc - ‍Gunnar minerals has agreed that co will have exclusive right to acquire a controlling interest in Carter Lake Uranium Project​

* Senator Minerals Inc - ‍standstill allows co to continue to move forward with due diligence on project with a view to completing acquisition in near term​