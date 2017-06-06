BRIEF-iKang's Q4 revenue rose 13.9 percent
* iKang announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017
June 6 Senator Minerals Inc:
* Senator Minerals enter into standstill agreement with respect to Carter Lake Uranium Project
* Senator Minerals Inc - Gunnar minerals has agreed that co will have exclusive right to acquire a controlling interest in Carter Lake Uranium Project
* Senator Minerals Inc - standstill allows co to continue to move forward with due diligence on project with a view to completing acquisition in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA approves first companion diagnostic test to simultaneously screen for multiple non-small cell lung cancer therapies