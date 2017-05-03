BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 SendR Se
* Signed a sale and transfer agreement with Orchard Enterprises Entertainment GmbH as purchaser and sony music entertainment
* Purchase price for shares is not a fixed amount
* Board will soon call a general assembly to which approval will be proposed
* Estimates purchase price for shares will probably be in a range between 19,6 million euros and 21,6 million euros
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results