* Signed a sale and transfer agreement with Orchard Enterprises Entertainment GmbH as purchaser and sony music entertainment

* Purchase price for shares is not a fixed amount

* Board will soon call a general assembly to which approval will be proposed

* Estimates purchase price for shares will probably be in a range between 19,6 million euros and 21,6 million euros

