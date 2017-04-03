April 3 Seneca Foods Corp:

* Seneca Foods Corporation acquires the remaining 50pct of Truitt Bros Inc

* Seneca Foods Corp - David Truitt and existing management team will continue to operate TBI business after transaction

* Seneca Foods Corp - David Truitt and existing management team will continue to operate tbi business after this transaction

* Seneca Foods Corp - with the transaction company will now own 100pct of TBI which they will retain as a wholly owned subsidiary

* Seneca Foods Corp - effective date of transaction is April, 1, 2017

* Seneca Foods Corp - remaining terms of share purchase agreement are currently not being disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: