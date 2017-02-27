BRIEF-Iraq's Al Manafaa Q1 profit rises
* Q1 gross profit 95.7 million dinars versus 49.9 million dinars year ago
Feb 27 Senior Housing Properties Trust
* Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.50
* Senior Housing Properties Trust qtrly total revenues $274.3 million versus $267.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it will sell all shares of unit L-TRADE Co.,LTD to a Tokyo-based limited company, which is engaged in operation of leisure facilities, for 100,000 yen in total