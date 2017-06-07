BRIEF-Tigenix to present at the 7th termis-eu conference in Davos
* REG-TIGENIX TO PRESENT AT THE 7TH TERMIS-EU CONFERENCE IN DAVOS, SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 7 KORIAN:
* REINFORCES ITS LEADING POSITION IN BELGIUM THROUGH ITS ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF 1,000 BEDS
* ACQUISITION BY SENIOR LIVING GROUP, KORIAN'S BELGIAN SUBSIDIARY, OF 8 FACILITIES FROM THE SENIOR ASSIST GROUP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REG-TIGENIX TO PRESENT AT THE 7TH TERMIS-EU CONFERENCE IN DAVOS, SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.