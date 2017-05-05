BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 Sensient Technologies Corp
* Sensient Technologies - on may 3 co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of may 3, 2017 with a group of nine banks
* Sensient Technologies Corp says credit agreement amends to increase Sensient's term loan facility by $30 million - sec filing
* Sensient Technologies Corp - credit agreement amends to extend maturity of sensient's revolving credit facility from november 2020 to may 2022
* Sensient Technologies Corp - increased term loan facility was drawn in full on may 3, 2017 and matures as of May 3, 2022.
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.