BRIEF-Sensient Technologies Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

July 20 (Reuters) - Sensient Technologies Corp

* Sensient Technologies corporation reports results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $338.5 million versus $360.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.56 to $2.61 from continuing operations

* Sensient Technologies - 2017 guidance for adjusted earnings per share, which excludes restructuring and other costs, to be within range of $3.40 to $3.45

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S