BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Sensient Technologies Corp-
* Sensient Technologies Corporation reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.82
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $341.4 million versus $342.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.54 to $2.64 from continuing operations
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sensient Technologies-maintaining previous guidance for adjusted earnings per share, which excludes restructuring and other costs, to be within $3.35 - $3.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
