BRIEF-Sensorion amends existing convertible notes program under more favorable terms

July 3 (Reuters) - SENSORION SA:
* Sensorion Amends Existing Convertible Notes Program Under More Favorable Terms With €10 Million in Financing
* Financing to Be Utilized to Fund Ongoing Phase 2 Trial of Sens-111 in Acute Unilateral Vestibular Dysfunction
* Financing to Be Utilized to Fund Initiation of Phase 2 Study of Sens-401
* AMENDED ITS EXISTING CONVERTIBLE NOTES PROGRAM WITH YORKVILLE ADVISORS GLOBAL, LP, A US INVESTMENT MANAGER