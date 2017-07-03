BRIEF-Sensorion amends existing convertible notes program under more favorable terms

July 3 (Reuters) - SENSORION SA:

* Sensorion Amends Existing Convertible Notes Program Under More Favorable Terms With €10 Million in Financing

* Financing to Be Utilized to Fund Ongoing Phase 2 Trial of Sens-111 in Acute Unilateral Vestibular Dysfunction

* Financing to Be Utilized to Fund Initiation of Phase 2 Study of Sens-401

* AMENDED ITS EXISTING CONVERTIBLE NOTES PROGRAM WITH YORKVILLE ADVISORS GLOBAL, LP, A US INVESTMENT MANAGER