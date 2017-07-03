FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Sensorion amends existing convertible notes program under more favorable terms
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 3, 2017 / 4:53 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Sensorion amends existing convertible notes program under more favorable terms

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - SENSORION SA:

* Sensorion Amends Existing Convertible Notes Program Under More Favorable Terms With €10 Million in Financing

* Financing to Be Utilized to Fund Ongoing Phase 2 Trial of Sens-111 in Acute Unilateral Vestibular Dysfunction

* Financing to Be Utilized to Fund Initiation of Phase 2 Study of Sens-401

* AMENDED ITS EXISTING CONVERTIBLE NOTES PROGRAM WITH YORKVILLE ADVISORS GLOBAL, LP, A US INVESTMENT MANAGER SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.