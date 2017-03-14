WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 Sensorion SA:
* Fy operating income 1.8 million euros ($1.91 million) versus 1.3 million eurosyear ago
* Fy operating loss 8.4 million euros versus loss of 4.8 million euros year ago
* Fy net loss 8.8 million euros versus loss of 4.8 million euros year ago
* 2017 outlook: scaling up of portfolio's clinical development
* Cash and cash equivalents at Dec. 31, 2016 of 8.5 million euros, versus 13.9 million euros a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.