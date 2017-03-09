March 9 Sensorion SA:

* Sensorion receives European authorization to initiate phase II clinical trial of SENS-111 to treat acute vertigo

* VHP enables Sensorion to conduct its phase II clinical trial in all European Union countries

* Protocol valid via voluntary harmonization procedure

* Patient enrollment is scheduled to begin during Q1 of 2017