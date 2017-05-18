May 18 Sensys Gatso Group AB

* Says Iowa Court has decided to suspend speed enforcement on interstate highways

* Says the revenue from the affected speed enforcement program is $2,8 million per year, corresponding to SEK 24,5 million

* Says the effect on 2017 is expected to be negative usd 1,9 million, corresponding to SEK 16,6 million on forecasted annual revenues