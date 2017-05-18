BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 Sensys Gatso Group AB
* Says Iowa Court has decided to suspend speed enforcement on interstate highways
* Says the revenue from the affected speed enforcement program is $2,8 million per year, corresponding to SEK 24,5 million
* Says the effect on 2017 is expected to be negative usd 1,9 million, corresponding to SEK 16,6 million on forecasted annual revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage: