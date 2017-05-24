EU confirms rollover of Russia sanctions
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, European Council President Donald Tusk said.
May 24 Sentoria Group Bhd :
* Unit accepted a letter of award from H.A. Properties Sdn.
* Letter of award for a design and build contract of 506 units of single-storey semi-detached houses in Kuantan, Pahang Darul Makmur
* Letter of award for a contract sum of 60.8 million rgt
* Contract is expected to contribute positively to earnings of Sentoria group for the financial years ending 30 September 2018 and 2019 Source text : (bit.ly/2qbpkZO) Further company coverage:
CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has signed off on a stamp duty on stock exchange transactions for both buyers and sellers, set at 1.25 Egyptian pounds per 1,000 for the first year, a decree published in the official gazette on Thursday showed.