May 24 Sentoria Group Bhd :

* Unit accepted a letter of award from H.A. Properties Sdn.

* Letter of award for a design and build contract of 506 units of single-storey semi-detached houses in Kuantan, Pahang Darul Makmur

* Letter of award for a contract sum of 60.8 million rgt

* Contract is expected to contribute positively to earnings of Sentoria group for the financial years ending 30 September 2018 and 2019