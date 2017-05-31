BRIEF-Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co issues profit warning
* Expected to record an increase in net profit attributable to shareholders for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017
May 31 SENZIME AB (PUBL)
* STARTS A CLINICAL TRIAL WITH CLINISENZ FOR MONITORING OF TISSUE LACTATE LEVELS AFTER SURGERY IN PATIENTS WITH ESOPHAGEAL CANCER
* STUDY HAS BEEN APPROVED BY ETHICS COMMITTEE AND IS EXPECTED TO START IN BEGINNING OF JUNE 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expected to record an increase in net profit attributable to shareholders for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017
June 23 European regulators on Friday recommended approving Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat kidney cancer, marking a victory for the U.S. biotech that has faced setbacks in bringing the drug to market.