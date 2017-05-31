May 31 SENZIME AB (PUBL)

* STARTS A CLINICAL TRIAL WITH CLINISENZ FOR MONITORING OF TISSUE LACTATE LEVELS AFTER SURGERY IN PATIENTS WITH ESOPHAGEAL CANCER​

* STUDY HAS BEEN APPROVED BY ETHICS COMMITTEE AND IS EXPECTED TO START IN BEGINNING OF JUNE 2017.