BRIEF-Acxiom enters into sixth amended, restated credit agreement with JPMorgan
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing
June 16 Seohwa Inc :
* Says all of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on June 16
* Says it has raised 10 billion won in total
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.