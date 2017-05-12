BRIEF-TSYS extends payments agreement with Tesco Bank
* Total System Services Inc says terms of multi-year agreement were not released
May 12 Sepura Plc:
* Sepura plc - secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy has today announced that he accepts statutory undertakings set out by parties
* Sepura- Secretary of State For Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will not make a reference to CMA for a more detailed investigation into the deal
* Sepura and hytera are now working towards completing remaining regulatory steps, and acquisition, by around end of may 2017
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)