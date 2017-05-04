BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Sequential Brands Group Inc:
* Sequential Brands Group and QVC announce multi-year collaboration for martha stewart brand
* Sequential Brands Group - under new deal, QVC will launch several categories for Martha Stewart Brand including skincare, fashion apparel, food and beverage
* New collaboration is expected to launch in second half of this year
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million