March 2 Sequential Brands Group Inc

* Sequential Brands Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue $45.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $49 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $170 million to $175 million

* Sequential Brands Group Inc says for year ending December 31, 2017, company is expecting GAAP net income of $19.3 million to $21.9 million

* Sequential Brands Group Inc says for year ending December 31, 2017, company is expecting $98 million to $102 million of adjusted EBITDA

* Sequential Brands Group - renewed Martha Stewart Brand's multi-year agreement with Macy's, exclusive u.s. Retailer for Martha Stewart collection

* Sequential Brands Group Inc says contractual guaranteed minimum royalties for 2017 are approximately $120 million

* Sequential Brands Group - expects revenue for 2017 to be weighted to third and fourth quarter's due to seasonality in businesses of many of company's licensees

* Fy2017 revenue view $177.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S