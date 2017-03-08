BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Sequential Brands Group Inc:
* Sequential Brands Group Inc - entered into a long-term license agreement with SPR Indústria De Confecção Ltda.
* Sequential Brands Group- SPR Sports will manufacture and distribute collection of active apparel, footwear, accessories for AND1, Avia and Dvs brands
* Sequential Brands Group-new collections to be introduced in late 2017 through netshoes followed by rollout to sporting goods stores beginning early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.