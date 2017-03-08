March 8 Sequential Brands Group Inc:

* Sequential Brands Group Inc - entered into a long-term license agreement with SPR Indústria De Confecção Ltda.

* Sequential Brands Group- SPR Sports will manufacture and distribute collection of active apparel, footwear, accessories for AND1, Avia and Dvs brands

* Sequential Brands Group-new collections to be introduced in late 2017 through netshoes followed by rollout to sporting goods stores beginning early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: