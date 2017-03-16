March 16 Seres Therapeutics Inc -

* Seres Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides operational progress update

* Q4 revenue $3.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $2.9 million

* Ended q4 with approximately $230.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments

* Expects its existing cash resources will enable it to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: