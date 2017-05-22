May 22 Serinus Energy Inc
* Serinus energy inc.: sabria field in tunisia temporarily
shut-in
* Serinus energy inc says has temporarily shut-in
production at sabria field in tunisia due to continued social
unrest in southern part of country
* Serinus energy inc - it is unknown how long production at
sabria will be shut-in
* Serinus energy inc - company's average net production at
sabria for month of april was 630 boe per day
* Serinus energy inc - as a result of road blockages,
company has been unable to ship its oil production to market
* Serinus energy inc - result of road blockages has also
resulted in company filling its storage tanks at sabria to
capacity
